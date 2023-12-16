The Cure Bowl features a battle between the Miami (OH) RedHawks (who are 4.5-point underdogs) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers on December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The total has been set at 48.5 points for this matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State game info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State statistical matchup

Appalachian State Miami (OH) 451.2 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.9 (89th) 389.2 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.0 (44th) 173.0 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (69th) 278.2 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.8 (115th) 19 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (24th) 22 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (84th)

Appalachian State leaders

Rashad Amos has rushed for 887 yards (68.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 13 games.

Brett Gabbert has passed for 1,634 yards (125.7 per game), completing 59.0% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Gabbert has scored two touchdowns and accumulated 140 yards.

Gage Larvadain has 39 catches for 660 yards (50.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

Miami (OH) leaders

Joey Aguilar has been a catalyst for the Mountaineers' offense this season, compiling 3,546 passing yards with 33 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 64.3% completion percentage.

Aguilar has been helping the offense on the ground, as he's run for 235 yards (3.1 YPC) and two rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games in 2023, Kaedin Robinson has been targeted 81 times for 59 catches, 787 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Nate Noel has aided the Mountaineers' offense by scampering for 827 yards (63.6 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns.

