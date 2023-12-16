The Miami (OH) RedHawks hit the field against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Cure Bowl as 6-point underdogs on December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under for the outing is set at 45.5.

On the offensive side of the ball, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by averaging 34.8 points per game. The Mountaineers rank 90th on defense (28.4 points allowed per game). Miami (OH) ranks 102nd with 330.9 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 27th with 326 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Appalachian State vs Miami (OH) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -6 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -210 +170

Miami (OH) Recent Performance

In their past three games, the RedHawks are accumulating 259.3 yards per game (-114-worst in college football) and giving up 285 (18th-best), placing them among the worst squads offensively, but among the best defensively.

In their past three games, the RedHawks are putting up 19.7 points per game (-64-worst in college football) and giving up 8.3 per game (fourth-best).

In its past three games, Miami (OH) has thrown for 122 yards per game (-114-worst in the country), and allowed 138 in the air (25th-best).

The RedHawks are gaining 137.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-14-worst in college football), and conceding 147 per game (11th-worst).

In their past three games, the RedHawks have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Miami (OH) has not gone over the total once.

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) has a 9-3-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 6-point underdogs this year, the RedHawks have an ATS record of 3-1.

In Miami (OH)'s 12 games with a set total, four have hit the over (33.3%).

Miami (OH) has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won three of those games.

Miami (OH) has entered four games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is in those contests.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has racked up 1,634 yards (125.7 ypg) while completing 59% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 140 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Amos, has carried the ball 176 times for 887 yards (68.2 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Aveon Smith has racked up 75 carries and totaled 280 yards with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain has hauled in 660 receiving yards on 39 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Cade McDonald has put together a 349-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 43 targets.

Joe Wilkins' 52 targets have resulted in 25 receptions for 343 yards and one touchdown.

Caiden Woullard has 9.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has eight TFL and 35 tackles.

Matthew Salopek is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 103 tackles, seven TFL, three sacks, and one interception.

Yahsyn McKee has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 50 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

