The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) will meet the Michigan Wolverines (7-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Crisler Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM ET.

Miami (OH) vs. Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Michigan Players to Watch

Laila Phelia: 15.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Lauren Hansen: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jordan Hobbs: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Taylor Williams: 7.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cameron Williams: 6.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

