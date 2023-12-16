High school basketball is on the schedule today in Montgomery County, Ohio, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beaver Area High School at West Carrollton

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Cleveland, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakwood at Northridge High School - Dayton

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Dayton, OH
  • Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tippecanoe at Northmont High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Clayton, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenton Ridge at Stebbins High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Riverside, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley View High School at Carroll High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Dayton, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.