On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Nick Blankenburg going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nick Blankenburg score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Blankenburg stats and insights

Blankenburg is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Blankenburg has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

