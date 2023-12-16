If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Northern Kentucky and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Kentucky ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 2-0 NR NR 269

Northern Kentucky's best wins

Northern Kentucky picked up its signature win of the season on November 22, when it defeated the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who rank No. 266 in the RPI rankings, 88-73. The leading point-getter against Texas A&M-CC was Marques Warrick, who delivered 25 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

77-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 328/RPI) on November 29

72-64 at home over LIU (No. 331/RPI) on November 25

85-75 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 350/RPI) on December 17

71-55 on the road over IUPUI (No. 359/RPI) on December 2

Northern Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Norse have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Norse are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Northern Kentucky faces the 278th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Norse have 19 games remaining this season, including 13 versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records north of .500.

Northern Kentucky has 19 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Northern Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Northern Kentucky Norse Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

