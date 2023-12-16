If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Ohio and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Ohio ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-4 0-0 NR NR 256

Ohio's best wins

Ohio's signature victory of the season came against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, a top 100 team (No. 99), according to the RPI. Ohio picked up the 74-73 home win on December 2. Elmore James led the way against Delaware, amassing 21 points. Second on the team was Jaylin Hunter with 15 points.

Next best wins

80-68 over Middle Tennessee (No. 272/RPI) on November 25

82-77 over Brown (No. 300/RPI) on November 26

71-52 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 302/RPI) on November 18

88-70 at home over Troy (No. 342/RPI) on November 8

Ohio's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Ohio has been handed the 276th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Bobcats have 13 games left versus teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Ohio has 21 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ohio's next game

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats vs. Defiance Yellow Jackets

Ohio Bobcats vs. Defiance Yellow Jackets Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

