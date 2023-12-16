Saturday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) and UCLA Bruins (5-3) going head to head at State Farm Arena has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Ohio State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 73, UCLA 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. UCLA

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-7.4)

Ohio State (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

UCLA is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Ohio State's 2-7-0 ATS record. The Bruins are 1-6-0 and the Buckeyes are 7-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +135 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (99th in college basketball).

Ohio State records 38.6 rebounds per game (93rd in college basketball) while allowing 31.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.8 boards per game.

Ohio State hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc (12th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game at 34.1%.

Ohio State wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 10.6 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

