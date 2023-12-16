The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) go up against the UCLA Bruins (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on CBS.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.
  • Ohio State is 8-2 when it shoots better than 36.5% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 189th.
  • The Buckeyes score 22 more points per game (80.8) than the Bruins give up to opponents (58.8).
  • Ohio State is 8-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.1.
  • The Buckeyes conceded 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Ohio State sunk fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (35.5%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Minnesota W 84-74 Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) W 84-64 Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA - State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans - Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

