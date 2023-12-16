The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) go up against the UCLA Bruins (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on CBS.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

Ohio State is 8-2 when it shoots better than 36.5% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 189th.

The Buckeyes score 22 more points per game (80.8) than the Bruins give up to opponents (58.8).

Ohio State is 8-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.1.

The Buckeyes conceded 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.

Beyond the arc, Ohio State sunk fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (35.5%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule