How to Watch Ohio State vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) go up against the UCLA Bruins (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on CBS.
Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.
- Ohio State is 8-2 when it shoots better than 36.5% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 189th.
- The Buckeyes score 22 more points per game (80.8) than the Bruins give up to opponents (58.8).
- Ohio State is 8-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.1.
- The Buckeyes conceded 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.
- Beyond the arc, Ohio State sunk fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (35.5%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Minnesota
|W 84-74
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 84-64
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
