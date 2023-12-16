The UCLA Bruins (5-2) will meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via CBS.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Information

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • Sebastian Mack: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Adem Bona: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dylan Andrews: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aday Mara: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

UCLA Players to Watch

Ohio State vs. UCLA Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Ohio State AVG Ohio State Rank
257th 71.0 Points Scored 80.0 87th
5th 57.9 Points Allowed 64.6 56th
161st 33.9 Rebounds 35.4 94th
180th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.4 97th
352nd 4.3 3pt Made 8.4 96th
162nd 13.6 Assists 15.0 87th
115th 11.0 Turnovers 9.9 55th

