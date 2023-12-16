The UCLA Bruins (5-2) will meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via CBS.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Ohio State Players to Watch

Sebastian Mack: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Adem Bona: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Dylan Andrews: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Aday Mara: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

UCLA Players to Watch

Ohio State vs. UCLA Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Ohio State AVG Ohio State Rank 257th 71.0 Points Scored 80.0 87th 5th 57.9 Points Allowed 64.6 56th 161st 33.9 Rebounds 35.4 94th 180th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.4 97th 352nd 4.3 3pt Made 8.4 96th 162nd 13.6 Assists 15.0 87th 115th 11.0 Turnovers 9.9 55th

