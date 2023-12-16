The Myrtle Beach Bowl features a matchup of the Georgia Southern Eagles (who are only 2.5-point underdogs) and the Ohio Bobcats on December 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 54.5 for the contest.

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern game info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern statistical matchup

Ohio Georgia Southern 346.8 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.3 (46th) 263.7 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.8 (90th) 136.3 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.1 (104th) 210.5 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.3 (14th) 13 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 26 (131st) 17 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (29th)

Ohio leaders

To go along with his 2,207 passing yards and 63.5% completion percentage this year, Kurtis Rourke has connected on 11 touchdowns against five interceptions.

Rourke has been generating offense with his legs, as he's rushed for 219 yards (3.3 YPC) and four rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As part of the Bobcats' running attack, Sieh Bangura has run for 811 yards and seven touchdowns on 4.6 YPC.

The Bobcats' passing attack has been helped by the receiving skills of Bangura, who has grabbed 18 balls (on 24 targets) for 159 yards and one touchdown.

As part of the Bobcats' offense, Miles Cross has caught 47 balls on 78 targets for 599 yards and five touchdowns.

Georgia Southern leaders

In 12 games, Davis Brin has passed for 3,431 yards (285.9 per game), with 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.6%.

On the ground, Jalen White has scored nine touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (74.3 per game).

White also has 16 receptions for 65 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Khaleb Hood has scored five TDs, hauling in 93 balls for 901 yards (75.1 per game).

