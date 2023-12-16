The Myrtle Beach Bowl will feature the Georgia Southern Eagles entering a showdown against the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Offensively, Georgia Southern ranks 41st in the FBS with 422.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 95th in total defense (399.8 yards allowed per contest). Ohio's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the FBS with 263.7 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 346.8 total yards per game, which ranks 97th.

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Ohio Georgia Southern 346.8 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.3 (46th) 263.7 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.8 (90th) 136.3 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.1 (104th) 210.5 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.3 (14th) 13 (23rd) Turnovers (Rank) 26 (131st) 17 (59th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (29th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has compiled 2,207 yards on 63.5% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 219 yards with four scores.

Sieh Bangura has rushed for 811 yards on 178 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

O'Shaan Allison has racked up 452 yards on 139 carries with three touchdowns.

Sam Wiglusz has registered 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 600 (50 yards per game). He's been targeted 83 times and has three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has put together a 599-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 47 passes on 78 targets.

Ty Walton's 37 catches (on 52 targets) have netted him 348 yards (29 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 3,431 pass yards for Georgia Southern, completing 64.6% of his passes and throwing 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has racked up 891 yards on 159 carries while finding the end zone nine times as a runner.

This season, OJ Arnold has carried the ball 70 times for 405 yards (33.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's 901 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 126 times and has collected 93 receptions and five touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has put up a 712-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 69 passes on 107 targets.

Dalen Cobb has been the target of 52 passes and hauled in 33 catches for 492 yards, an average of 41 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

