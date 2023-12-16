In this season's Myrtle Beach Bowl, the Georgia Southern Eagles are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), versus the Ohio Bobcats. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-2.5) 53.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-2.5) 53.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Ohio is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Bobcats have an ATS record of 4-4.

Georgia Southern has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this year.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.