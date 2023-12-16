The Myrtle Beach Bowl features a matchup between the Ohio Bobcats (who are 3.5-point underdogs) and the Georgia Southern Eagles on December 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. A 48.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Georgia Southern is putting up 422.3 yards per game on offense this season (41st in the FBS), and is surrendering 399.8 yards per game (95th) on defense. Ohio has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 263.7 total yards per game (fourth-best). Offensively, it ranks 97th by putting up 346.8 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Georgia Southern vs Ohio Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -3.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

Looking to place a bet on Ohio vs. Georgia Southern? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Ohio Recent Performance

Offensively, the Bobcats are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 335.7 yards per game (-80-worst in college football). On defense, however, they are giving up 265.7 (14th-best).

The Bobcats are third-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (26.3 per game) and 24th-best in points allowed (14.7).

Ohio is accumulating 186 passing yards per game in its past three games (-38-worst in the country), and conceding 161.3 (52nd).

The Bobcats are gaining 149.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (third-worst in college football), and conceding 104.3 per game (49th).

The Bobcats have two wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall over their past three games.

In Ohio's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Ohio has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

The Bobcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Ohio games have gone over the point total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season, Ohio has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

Ohio has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +145 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on Ohio to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke leads Ohio with 2,207 yards on 195-of-307 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 219 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Sieh Bangura is his team's leading rusher with 178 carries for 811 yards, or 67.6 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

O'Shaan Allison has run for 452 yards across 139 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Sam Wiglusz leads his team with 600 receiving yards on 50 catches with three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has racked up 599 receiving yards (49.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Ty Walton has racked up 348 reciving yards (29 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Shane Bonner has racked up 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL, 21 tackles, and one interception.

Bryce Houston has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 101 tackles, six TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three interceptions so far.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.