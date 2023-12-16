Pacers vs. Timberwolves December 16 Tickets & Start Time
A pair of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Anthony Edwards (26.2 points per game, 14th in league) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) welcome in Tyrese Haliburton (27, 12th) and the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, BSIN
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Haliburton gives the Pacers 27 points, 3.6 rebounds and 11.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Myles Turner is averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He's sinking 51.2% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Bruce Brown is putting up 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.9% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- The Pacers are getting 13.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Buddy Hield this season.
- Bennedict Mathurin is putting up 13 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 22.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the field and 41.8% from downtown with 2.2 made treys per contest.
- Edwards puts up 26.2 points, 5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
- Rudy Gobert averages 13.3 points, 11.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocks (fourth in league).
- Mike Conley posts 10.4 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Naz Reid puts up 12.6 points, 4 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Pacers
|112.8
|Points Avg.
|128.8
|105.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|125.9
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|51.1%
|37%
|Three Point %
|38.4%
