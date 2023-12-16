Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Paulding County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Paulding County, Ohio today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Paulding County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Antwerp High School at Continental High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Continental, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.