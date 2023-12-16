Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Putnam County, Ohio is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Antwerp High School at Continental High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Continental, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miller City New Cleveland High School at Leipsic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Leipsic, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pandora-Gilboa at Cory-Rawson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Mt Cory, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.