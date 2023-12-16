Today's Serie A slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is Frosinone Calcio playing US Lecce.

Information on live coverage of today's Serie A action is included for you.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch US Lecce vs Frosinone Calcio

Frosinone Calcio is on the road to face US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: US Lecce (+115)

US Lecce (+115) Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+240)

Frosinone Calcio (+240) Draw: (+220)

(+220) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch SSC Napoli vs Cagliari

Cagliari travels to match up with SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: SSC Napoli (-350)

SSC Napoli (-350) Underdog: Cagliari (+750)

Cagliari (+750) Draw: (+450)

(+450) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Torino FC vs Empoli FC

Empoli FC journeys to match up with Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Torino FC (-175)

Torino FC (-175) Underdog: Empoli FC (+475)

Empoli FC (+475) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.