Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Shelby County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Shelby County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Anna High School at Indian Lake

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16

7:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Lewistown, OH

Lewistown, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

New Bremen at Fort Loramie High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16

7:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Fort Loramie, OH

Fort Loramie, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Senior High School at Newton Local High School