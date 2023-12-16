Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown when the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings play in Week 15 on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Higgins' 32 catches have led to 436 yards (48.4 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 58 times.

Higgins has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Tee Higgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @49ers 6 5 69 0 Week 9 Bills 9 8 110 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 3 3 36 0 Week 14 Colts 4 2 72 0

