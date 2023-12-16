The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) are favored (by 7.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-10) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSIN

BSN and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 122 - Pacers 114

Pacers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 7.5)

Timberwolves (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-7.7)

Timberwolves (-7.7) Pick OU: Under (245.5)



Under (245.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.8

Both the Timberwolves and the Pacers have covered the spread 56.5% of the time this year, resulting in a 13-10-0 ATS record for the T-Wolves and a 13-10-0 tally for the Pacers.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (never covered this season).

Minnesota and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 52.2% of the time this season (12 out of 23). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (19 out of 23).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 15-2, a better mark than the Pacers have posted (7-4) as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pacers are best in the league on offense (128.2 points scored per game) but second-worst on defense (126 points conceded).

Indiana is the second-worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (40.4) and 10th in rebounds conceded (43.3).

The Pacers are best in the league in assists (30.5 per game) in 2023-24.

Indiana commits 12.6 turnovers per game and force 13.9 per game, ranking ninth and 10th, respectively, in the league.

In 2023-24 the Pacers are fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (14.6 per game), and they rank No. 7 in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

