Can we expect Toledo to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Toledo's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Toledo ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 135

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo's best wins

On December 6 against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in the RPI, Toledo claimed its signature win of the season, a 69-68 victory on the road. Ra'Heim Moss, in that signature win, recorded a team-leading 21 points with two rebounds and two assists. Tyler Cochran also played a part with 19 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

88-87 at home over Marshall (No. 165/RPI) on December 13

87-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 177/RPI) on November 11

78-77 on the road over Wright State (No. 182/RPI) on November 14

84-80 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 198/RPI) on December 9

94-60 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 302/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toledo's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Toledo has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 19th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the ninth-most.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Toledo is playing the 44th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Rockets have 20 games left on the schedule, with 13 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Toledo's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Toledo's next game

Matchup: Toledo Rockets vs. Vermont Catamounts

Toledo Rockets vs. Vermont Catamounts Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Toledo games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.