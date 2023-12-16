Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscarawas County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you reside in Tuscarawas County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Tuscarawas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adams Central High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Rockford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Newcomerstown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Newcomerstown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
