Tyler Boyd was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. Trying to find Boyd's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Boyd's season stats include 522 yards on 57 receptions (9.2 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus two carries for 11 yards. He has been targeted 82 times.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Bengals have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Mitchell Wilcox (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Ja'Marr Chase (DNP/ankle): 89 Rec; 1092 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Boyd 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 82 57 522 213 2 9.2

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 7 5 37 0 Week 14 Colts 3 2 23 0

