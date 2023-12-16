Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williams County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Williams County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Williams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hilltop High School at Fayette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Fayette, OH
- Conference: Buckeye Border Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Defiance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
