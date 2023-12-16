What are Wright State's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Wright State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 1-0 NR NR 156

Wright State's best wins

Wright State's best victory this season came against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 177) in the RPI. Wright State took home the 91-85 win at a neutral site on November 20. Trey Calvin led the charge against Louisiana, amassing 24 points. Second on the team was AJ Braun with 18 points.

Next best wins

74-49 over Illinois State (No. 206/RPI) on November 22

103-74 at home over IUPUI (No. 359/RPI) on November 29

Wright State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Raiders are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Wright State gets the 88th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Raiders' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.

Of Wright St's 21 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wright State's next game

Matchup: Wright State Raiders vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

Wright State Raiders vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Wright State Raiders -10.5

Wright State Raiders -10.5 Total: 158.5 points

