What are Xavier's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Xavier ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 118

Xavier's best wins

Xavier picked up its best win of the season on November 19 by registering a 66-49 victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels, the No. 51-ranked team based on the RPI. Against Saint Mary's (CA), Quincy Olivari led the team by recording 27 points to go along with two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

84-79 at home over Cincinnati (No. 105/RPI) on December 9

75-59 at home over Winthrop (No. 148/RPI) on December 16

100-75 at home over Bryant (No. 181/RPI) on November 24

79-56 at home over Jacksonville (No. 220/RPI) on November 10

77-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 328/RPI) on November 6

Xavier's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Musketeers have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 33rd-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 27th-most.

Based on the RPI, Xavier has two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Xavier has to deal with the 17th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

In terms of the Musketeers' upcoming schedule, they have two games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.

When it comes to Xavier's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Xavier's next game

Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Xavier Musketeers

St. John's Red Storm vs. Xavier Musketeers Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

