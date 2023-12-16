Xavier vs. Winthrop December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (4-4) will face the Winthrop Eagles (6-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Players to Watch
- Desmond Claude: 16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 13.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dayvion McKnight: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
Winthrop Players to Watch
Xavier vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|Winthrop AVG
|Winthrop Rank
|184th
|75
|Points Scored
|79.6
|90th
|120th
|68
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|72nd
|117th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|32.3
|228th
|233rd
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|118th
|286th
|6
|3pt Made
|7.8
|148th
|19th
|17.9
|Assists
|11.7
|273rd
|213th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.6
|90th
