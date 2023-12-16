Saturday's game features the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-3) clashing at Cintas Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-69 win for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Winthrop 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-10.6)

Xavier (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Xavier's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, and Winthrop's is 3-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Musketeers are 5-4-0 and the Eagles are 4-5-0.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (150th in college basketball) while giving up 71 per contest (185th in college basketball).

Xavier prevails in the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It is pulling down 39.4 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.4 per outing.

Xavier hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (164th in college basketball), compared to the 6 its opponents make while shooting 29% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers record 92.4 points per 100 possessions (237th in college basketball), while allowing 85.9 points per 100 possessions (89th in college basketball).

Xavier forces 12 turnovers per game (196th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (229th in college basketball action).

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 80.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (105th in college basketball). They have a +147 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Winthrop wins the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It records 36.5 rebounds per game, 193rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.9.

Winthrop hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

Winthrop has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.5 per game (149th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (97th in college basketball).

