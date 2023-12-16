Saturday's contest features the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-3) facing off at Cintas Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-69 victory for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Winthrop 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-10.6)

Xavier (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Xavier has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Winthrop is 3-6-0. A total of five out of the Musketeers' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Eagles' games have gone over.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 71 per outing (184th in college basketball).

Xavier records 39.4 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) while conceding 37.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by two boards per game.

Xavier connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6. It shoots 33.9% from deep while its opponents hit 29% from long range.

The Musketeers rank 236th in college basketball with 92.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 89th in college basketball defensively with 85.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (228th in college basketball play) while forcing 12 (196th in college basketball).

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles' +147 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per contest (106th in college basketball).

Winthrop grabs 36.5 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 32.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Winthrop hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 36.5% rate (78th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 29.5% from deep.

Winthrop has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.5 per game (149th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (99th in college basketball).

