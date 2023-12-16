Saturday's game that pits the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) versus the Winthrop Eagles (8-3) at Cintas Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-69 in favor of Xavier, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 16.

According to our computer prediction, Winthrop is projected to cover the spread (12.5) versus Xavier. The two sides are projected to go under the 154.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -12.5

Xavier -12.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -800, Winthrop +550

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Winthrop 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Winthrop

Pick ATS: Winthrop (+12.5)



Winthrop (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Xavier has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Winthrop, who is 3-6-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Musketeers' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Eagles' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 157.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 71 per contest (184th in college basketball).

Xavier ranks 72nd in college basketball at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's two more than the 37.4 its opponents average.

Xavier hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (166th in college basketball), compared to the 6 its opponents make while shooting 29% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers rank 236th in college basketball by averaging 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 89th in college basketball, allowing 85.9 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 12 turnovers per game (196th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (227th in college basketball play).

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 80.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (106th in college basketball). They have a +147 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Winthrop comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It grabs 36.5 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.9.

Winthrop connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

Winthrop has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (149th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (99th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.