Saturday's contest between the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) and Winthrop Eagles (8-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 80-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Xavier, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Winthrop projects to cover the 12.5-point spread in its matchup against Xavier. The over/under has been set at 154.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -12.5

Xavier -12.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -800, Winthrop +550

Xavier vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Winthrop 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Winthrop

Pick ATS: Winthrop (+12.5)



Winthrop (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Xavier has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Winthrop is 3-6-0. A total of five out of the Musketeers' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Eagles' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 157.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (147th in college basketball) while allowing 71 per outing (184th in college basketball).

The 39.4 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 70th in college basketball, and are two more than the 37.4 its opponents record per outing.

Xavier knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (167th in college basketball), compared to the 6 its opponents make while shooting 29% from deep.

The Musketeers rank 240th in college basketball by averaging 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 85th in college basketball, allowing 85.9 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (226th in college basketball play) while forcing 12 (196th in college basketball).

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles' +147 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per contest (103rd in college basketball).

Winthrop wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It grabs 36.5 rebounds per game (195th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.9.

Winthrop makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.5%.

Winthrop has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (154th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (98th in college basketball).

