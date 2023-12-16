Saturday's contest that pits the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) versus the Winthrop Eagles (8-3) at Cintas Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-69 in favor of Xavier, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Winthrop 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-10.7)

Xavier (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Xavier is 5-4-0 against the spread, while Winthrop's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. The Musketeers are 5-4-0 and the Eagles are 4-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 76.4 points per game (150th in college basketball) while giving up 71 per outing (185th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Xavier is 72nd in college basketball at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's two more than the 37.4 its opponents average.

Xavier connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6. It shoots 33.9% from deep while its opponents hit 29% from long range.

The Musketeers rank 237th in college basketball with 92.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 89th in college basketball defensively with 85.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 12 turnovers per game (196th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (229th in college basketball play).

