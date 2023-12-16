The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

In games Xavier shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.

The Musketeers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 194th.

The Musketeers score 8.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Eagles allow (67.5).

Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Xavier averaged 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (80.5).

Defensively the Musketeers were better at home last year, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 away from home.

At home, Xavier drained 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than on the road (8.1). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (40.5%).

