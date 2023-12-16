How to Watch Xavier vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- In games Xavier shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
- The Musketeers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 194th.
- The Musketeers score 8.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Eagles allow (67.5).
- Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Xavier averaged 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (80.5).
- Defensively the Musketeers were better at home last year, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 away from home.
- At home, Xavier drained 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than on the road (8.1). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
