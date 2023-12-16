The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

In games Xavier shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.

The Musketeers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 194th.

The Musketeers average 76.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.

Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (80.5).

The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 in away games.

In home games, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule