How to Watch Xavier vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
- In games Xavier shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
- The Musketeers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 194th.
- The Musketeers average 76.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.
- Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (80.5).
- The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 in away games.
- In home games, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
