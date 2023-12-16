The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Xavier is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 194th.

The Musketeers record 8.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Eagles allow (67.5).

When Xavier scores more than 67.5 points, it is 4-4.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Xavier performed better when playing at home last season, posting 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 77.1.

When it comes to three-pointers, Xavier fared worse in home games last season, making 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage in away games.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule