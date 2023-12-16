The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Xavier is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 70th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 195th.
  • The Musketeers put up 8.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Eagles give up (67.5).
  • Xavier is 4-4 when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Xavier fared better in home games last season, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game away from home.
  • When playing at home, the Musketeers allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than when playing on the road (77.1).
  • When playing at home, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to on the road (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center

