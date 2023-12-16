The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Xavier is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 70th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 195th.

The Musketeers put up 8.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Eagles give up (67.5).

Xavier is 4-4 when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Xavier fared better in home games last season, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Musketeers allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than when playing on the road (77.1).

When playing at home, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to on the road (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule