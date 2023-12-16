The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.

Xavier has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 193rd.

The Musketeers record 8.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Eagles give up (67.5).

Xavier is 4-4 when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Xavier put up 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (80.5).

Defensively the Musketeers played better at home last season, surrendering 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Xavier performed worse in home games last year, making 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule