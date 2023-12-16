The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Reilly Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison

The Penguins score 9.0 fewer points per game (58.0) than the Bonnies allow their opponents to score (67.0).

When it scores more than 67.0 points, Youngstown State is 2-1.

Saint Bonaventure is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.0 points.

The Bonnies average 58.3 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 56.6 the Penguins give up.

Saint Bonaventure is 1-2 when scoring more than 56.6 points.

Youngstown State is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 58.3 points.

The Bonnies are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Penguins concede to opponents (38.0%).

The Penguins' 40.3 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Bonnies have conceded.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.3 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.3 FG% Dena Jarrells: 8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Malia Magestro: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

Youngstown State Schedule