Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 16?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Zachary Werenski light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Werenski stats and insights
- Werenski has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- Werenski has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He has a 1.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|29:05
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|28:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:43
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|26:09
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|26:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|30:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|25:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.