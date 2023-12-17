Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) at Screaming Eagles Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-60, heavily favoring Cincinnati to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Bearcats claimed an 87-62 victory over Howard.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Southern Indiana 60

Other Big 12 Predictions

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

  • When the Bearcats defeated the Toledo Rockets, the No. 52 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-60 on November 19, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bearcats are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories, but also tied for the 19th-most losses.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Screaming Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 71-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 52) on November 19
  • 65-41 over Kentucky (No. 162) on November 25
  • 87-62 at home over Howard (No. 262) on December 13
  • 69-47 at home over Xavier (No. 322) on December 10
  • 76-52 at home over Tennessee State (No. 332) on December 1

Cincinnati Leaders

  • Jillian Hayes: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Malea Williams: 10 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)
  • Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%
  • Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 25 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32)
  • Reagan Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Cincinnati Performance Insights

  • The Bearcats outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game (posting 68.1 points per game, 152nd in college basketball, and allowing 61.9 per outing, 138th in college basketball) and have a +56 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.