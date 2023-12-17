Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) at Screaming Eagles Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-60, heavily favoring Cincinnati to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Bearcats claimed an 87-62 victory over Howard.

Cincinnati vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Cincinnati vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Southern Indiana 60

Other Big 12 Predictions

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

When the Bearcats defeated the Toledo Rockets, the No. 52 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-60 on November 19, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bearcats are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories, but also tied for the 19th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Screaming Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Cincinnati 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 52) on November 19

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 162) on November 25

87-62 at home over Howard (No. 262) on December 13

69-47 at home over Xavier (No. 322) on December 10

76-52 at home over Tennessee State (No. 332) on December 1

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Malea Williams: 10 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)

10 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25) Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%

6.6 PTS, 51.2 FG% Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 25 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32)

5.9 PTS, 25 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32) Reagan Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game (posting 68.1 points per game, 152nd in college basketball, and allowing 61.9 per outing, 138th in college basketball) and have a +56 scoring differential.

