Cincinnati vs. Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) at Screaming Eagles Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-60, heavily favoring Cincinnati to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Bearcats claimed an 87-62 victory over Howard.
Cincinnati vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
Cincinnati vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Southern Indiana 60
Other Big 12 Predictions
Cincinnati Schedule Analysis
- When the Bearcats defeated the Toledo Rockets, the No. 52 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-60 on November 19, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bearcats are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories, but also tied for the 19th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Screaming Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.
Cincinnati 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 52) on November 19
- 65-41 over Kentucky (No. 162) on November 25
- 87-62 at home over Howard (No. 262) on December 13
- 69-47 at home over Xavier (No. 322) on December 10
- 76-52 at home over Tennessee State (No. 332) on December 1
Cincinnati Leaders
- Jillian Hayes: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Malea Williams: 10 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)
- Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%
- Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 25 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32)
- Reagan Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
Cincinnati Performance Insights
- The Bearcats outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game (posting 68.1 points per game, 152nd in college basketball, and allowing 61.9 per outing, 138th in college basketball) and have a +56 scoring differential.
