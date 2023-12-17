The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearcats score an average of 68.1 points per game, five fewer points than the 73.1 the Screaming Eagles give up.
  • Cincinnati is 3-0 when it scores more than 73.1 points.
  • Southern Indiana has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.
  • The 67 points per game the Screaming Eagles record are 5.1 more points than the Bearcats allow (61.9).
  • When Southern Indiana totals more than 61.9 points, it is 4-2.
  • When Cincinnati gives up fewer than 67 points, it is 6-0.
  • This year the Screaming Eagles are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Bearcats concede.
  • The Bearcats' 38.1 shooting percentage is four lower than the Screaming Eagles have given up.

Cincinnati Leaders

  • Jillian Hayes: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Malea Williams: 10 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)
  • Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%
  • Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 25 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32)
  • Reagan Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Tennessee State W 76-52 Fifth Third Arena
12/10/2023 Xavier W 69-47 Fifth Third Arena
12/13/2023 Howard W 87-62 Fifth Third Arena
12/17/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/21/2023 Siena - Fifth Third Arena
12/30/2023 Kansas State - Fifth Third Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.