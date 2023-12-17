Sunday's college basketball schedule includes two games with Horizon teams in action. Among those contests is the Toledo Rockets squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Western Michigan Broncos 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Toledo Rockets at Oakland Golden Grizzlies 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

