Who’s the Best Team in the MAC? See our Weekly Women's MAC Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the MAC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
MAC Power Rankings
1. Toledo
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 23-3
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
- Last Game: W 78-65 vs Oakland
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Duke
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
2. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th
- Last Game: W 69-48 vs Wright State
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Ball State
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
- Last Game: W 67-59 vs Western Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
4. Kent State
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 136th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th
- Last Game: L 89-82 vs Duquesne
Next Game
- Opponent: Lake Erie
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19
5. Buffalo
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 223rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
- Last Game: L 66-61 vs Le Moyne
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 239th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th
- Last Game: W 78-76 vs Purdue Fort Wayne
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Notre Dame
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Akron
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 250th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
- Last Game: L 71-62 vs Cleveland State
Next Game
- Opponent: Bellarmine
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
8. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 264th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th
- Last Game: W 75-66 vs Detroit Mercy
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
9. Ohio
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 296th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
- Last Game: W 65-62 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Butler
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
10. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 317th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
- Last Game: L 75-49 vs Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oakland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
11. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 333rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th
- Last Game: W 84-74 vs IUPUI
Next Game
- Opponent: Saginaw Valley
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
12. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-26
- Overall Rank: 345th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
- Last Game: L 91-67 vs Michigan State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Dakota State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
