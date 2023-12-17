The Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) go up against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 40.7% the Colonels' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Northern Kentucky has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Norse are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at third.
  • The Norse put up an average of 73.8 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 74.9 the Colonels allow.
  • Northern Kentucky is 4-1 when it scores more than 74.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Northern Kentucky is averaging 18 more points per game at home (82) than away (64).
  • The Norse concede 66.7 points per game at home, and 71.2 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Kentucky knocks down fewer trifectas away (4.4 per game) than at home (6.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.9%) than at home (33.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Illinois State L 62-59 Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 Akron L 77-76 Truist Arena
12/14/2023 Cumberlands (KY) W 94-59 Truist Arena
12/17/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/21/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.