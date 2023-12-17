Sunday's contest features the Ohio Bobcats (2-5) and the Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) matching up at Convocation Center Ohio (on December 17) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-68 win for Ohio.

In their last game on Saturday, the Bobcats suffered an 82-62 loss to Syracuse.

Ohio vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Ohio vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 71, Indiana State 68

Other MAC Predictions

Ohio Schedule Analysis

Against the Dayton Flyers on November 16, the Bobcats secured their best win of the season, a 67-61 home victory.

The Bobcats have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (two).

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 13.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

13.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Bailey Tabeling: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.3 FG%, 60.9 3PT% (14-for-23)

7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.3 FG%, 60.9 3PT% (14-for-23) Madi Mace: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Kate Dennis: 6 PTS, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats average 63.6 points per game (225th in college basketball) while allowing 76.3 per contest (340th in college basketball). They have a -89 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

