The Ohio Bobcats (2-5) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison

  • The Sycamores average nine fewer points per game (67.3) than the Bobcats give up (76.3).
  • The 63.6 points per game the Bobcats put up are 6.9 fewer points than the Sycamores give up (70.5).
  • Ohio has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 70.5 points.
  • Indiana State is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The Bobcats are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, three% lower than the Sycamores allow to opponents (41.5%).
  • The Sycamores' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bobcats have conceded.

Ohio Leaders

  • Jaya McClure: 13.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Bailey Tabeling: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.3 FG%, 60.9 3PT% (14-for-23)
  • Madi Mace: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Kate Dennis: 6 PTS, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Longwood L 75-72 Convocation Center Ohio
12/5/2023 @ Ohio State L 85-45 Value City Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse L 82-62 Convocation Center Ohio
12/17/2023 Indiana State - Convocation Center Ohio
12/21/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Bellarmine - Knights Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.