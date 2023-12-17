How to Watch the Ohio vs. Indiana State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (2-5) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison
- The Sycamores average nine fewer points per game (67.3) than the Bobcats give up (76.3).
- The 63.6 points per game the Bobcats put up are 6.9 fewer points than the Sycamores give up (70.5).
- Ohio has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 70.5 points.
- Indiana State is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
- The Bobcats are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, three% lower than the Sycamores allow to opponents (41.5%).
- The Sycamores' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bobcats have conceded.
Ohio Leaders
- Jaya McClure: 13.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Bailey Tabeling: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.3 FG%, 60.9 3PT% (14-for-23)
- Madi Mace: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Kate Dennis: 6 PTS, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Longwood
|L 75-72
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/5/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 85-45
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|L 82-62
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/17/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/21/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Knights Hall
