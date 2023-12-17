The Ohio Bobcats (2-5) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Ohio vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison

The Sycamores average nine fewer points per game (67.3) than the Bobcats give up (76.3).

The 63.6 points per game the Bobcats put up are 6.9 fewer points than the Sycamores give up (70.5).

Ohio has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 70.5 points.

Indiana State is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.

The Bobcats are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, three% lower than the Sycamores allow to opponents (41.5%).

The Sycamores' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bobcats have conceded.

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 13.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

13.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Bailey Tabeling: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.3 FG%, 60.9 3PT% (14-for-23)

7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.3 FG%, 60.9 3PT% (14-for-23) Madi Mace: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Kate Dennis: 6 PTS, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

