The Toledo Rockets (5-2) hope to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

The Rockets score an average of 67.3 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 71.1 the Golden Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.1 points, Toledo is 2-0.

Oakland has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.3 points.

The 78 points per game the Golden Grizzlies score are 17.6 more points than the Rockets allow (60.4).

Oakland is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.4 points.

Toledo has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 78 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Rockets allow to opponents (39.5%).

The Rockets' 40.7 shooting percentage is 2.4 lower than the Golden Grizzlies have given up.

Toledo Leaders

Quinesha Lockett: 17.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

17.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Sophia Wiard: 13.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

13.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Jessica Cook: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%

6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG% Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

6.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Khera Goss: 7.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

Toledo Schedule