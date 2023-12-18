Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Rockets on December 18, 2023
Player prop bet options for Donovan Mitchell and others are available when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Houston Rockets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -143)
|6.5 (Over: +124)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
- Mitchell's 27.3 points per game average is 3.2 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of 5.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (5.5).
- Mitchell has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Mitchell has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
Jarrett Allen Props
|PTS
|REB
|15.5 (Over: +100)
|10.5 (Over: -120)
- Monday's over/under for Jarrett Allen is 15.5 points, 2.5 more than his season average.
- He averages 2.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 10.5).
