Jarrett Allen and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing the Houston Rockets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Allen tallied 25 points, 14 rebounds and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 127-119 win against the Hawks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Allen, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.0 12.5 Rebounds 10.5 8.4 8.9 Assists -- 2.3 2.3 PRA -- 23.7 23.7 PR -- 21.4 21.4



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 7.3% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

Allen's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 100.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.5.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 106.1 points per contest.

The Rockets are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.1 rebounds per game.

Allowing 22.8 assists per game, the Rockets are the best team in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 36 24 14 2 0 3 1 1/26/2023 35 14 10 1 0 0 3

